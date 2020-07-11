FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 128.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.56.

ARGX stock opened at $250.51 on Friday. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $258.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE – will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

