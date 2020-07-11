Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.10. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.