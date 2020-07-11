FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $201,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

