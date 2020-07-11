FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

FSV opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 15.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

