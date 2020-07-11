First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

