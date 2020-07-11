Financial Survey: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) versus National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -5.56% 2.30% 0.41% National CineMedia 7.74% -27.33% 2.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travelzoo and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 3 2 0 2.40

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.11%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and National CineMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.58 $4.16 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $444.80 million 0.54 $36.10 million $0.47 6.36

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Travelzoo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

