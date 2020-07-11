Financial Contrast: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) versus Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.27% -40.82% Portola Pharmaceuticals -232.73% -267.86% -54.66%

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 953.68 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -2.29 Portola Pharmaceuticals $116.64 million 12.13 -$290.66 million ($4.06) -4.44

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals. Portola Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 302.82%. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Portola Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

