Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €73.00 by Baader Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €73.00 ($82.02) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FIE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($60.11) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($67.98) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.85 ($73.99).

FIE opened at €64.90 ($72.92) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.66. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($87.08).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

