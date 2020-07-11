Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.