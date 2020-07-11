Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 175,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 111,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

