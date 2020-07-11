F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $334,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.