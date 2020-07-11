Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 3,300 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.