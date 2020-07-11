Exane Derivatives Invests $478,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.19. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $230.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

