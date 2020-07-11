Exane Derivatives Acquires New Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of DVA opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

