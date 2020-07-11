Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

