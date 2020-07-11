Evergy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,662 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,601% compared to the typical volume of 274 call options.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,028,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

