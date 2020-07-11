EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

