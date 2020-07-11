Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

AMADY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.