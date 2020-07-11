Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the typical daily volume of 787 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equitable by 416.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

