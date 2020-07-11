Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,568 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $44,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 358,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.4% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 25,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

