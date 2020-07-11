Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,462 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $47,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

