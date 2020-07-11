Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Iqvia worth $46,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $142.68 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

