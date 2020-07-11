Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.23 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $47,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,978,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.13.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.39.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

