Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $46,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $212.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

