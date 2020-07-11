Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $38.14 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,958 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $38,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.91.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,148 shares of company stock valued at $17,030,004. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.