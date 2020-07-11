Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $50,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $120.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

