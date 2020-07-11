Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 335,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,049,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

