Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,770 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.09.

Shares of CP stock opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

