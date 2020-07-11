Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

