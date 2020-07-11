Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

EXK opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.