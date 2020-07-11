Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

