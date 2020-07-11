Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Trading Down 5%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.07, approximately 85,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 310,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

