ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECIFY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

