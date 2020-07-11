Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 13,074 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $88.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.