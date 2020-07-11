EDP Renovaveis’ (EDRVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renovaveis currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. EDP Renovaveis has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

