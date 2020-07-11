Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

NYSE:ECL opened at $200.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

