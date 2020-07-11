easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

