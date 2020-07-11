e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 70,100 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 70,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,400,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tarang Amin sold 45,512 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $863,362.64.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,614 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $82,867.44.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tarang Amin sold 57,148 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $1,020,091.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 34,134 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $614,070.66.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40.

On Friday, May 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $20.06 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $994.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.