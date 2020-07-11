DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

