DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

