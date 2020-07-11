Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

