DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 418.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,638,000 after purchasing an additional 649,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $203.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $206.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.22.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.