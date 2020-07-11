DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 12,307 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $275.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $278.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,096 shares of company stock worth $153,906,015 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

