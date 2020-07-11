DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Docusign by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Docusign by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 92,601 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

