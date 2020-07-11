DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,425 shares of company stock worth $32,425,085. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

