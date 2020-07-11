DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.55 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $143,835.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $18,620,145. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $260.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

