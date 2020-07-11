DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $301.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

