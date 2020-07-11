DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $152.74 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.