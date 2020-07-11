DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $853,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,180,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,148 shares of company stock worth $17,030,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.91.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.