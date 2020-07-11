DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $153,781,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

